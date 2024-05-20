Two new members have joined Sugro: drinks distributor London Pilsner and specialist sweet retailer SoSweet.

The two companies will bring a combined £15m of sales to the buying group.

Based in Northwood Hills, London, London Pilsner supplies on-trade, travel and hospitality sectors with alcoholic and non-alcoholic ranges.

The business also trades as Lighthouse Brands, and has warehouse facilities in Brighton and Chichester.

SoSweet is based in the south west of England and operates across retail, wholesale and online.

The company currently operates 14 sweet shops within the region, aiming to grow to 20 by the end of 2025.

“Being a multichannel supplier, providing our customer base with competitive pricing and access to new product ranges was a key factor in our decision to join Sugro”, said London Pilsner sales manager Danik Mashru.

“We look forward to working with the Sugro team and its partners to further our growth strategies and category development plans over the next few years.”

SoSweet director George Robinson added: “Our strong physical presence across the south west presents many opportunities for brand partnerships and activations. We are very excited for a long and fruitful experience within the Sugro group.”

Sugro business development manager Sue Hubber said: “We are delighted to welcome London Pilsner and SoSweet to the group.

“London Pilsner bring expertise and connections from the on-trade and hospitality sector, where we are broadening Sugro presence and support. We are looking forward to working with London Pilsner to help deliver new opportunities and mutually benefit through extended networks.

“SoSweet’s participation in key growth sectors online, and their coverage of national and regional outlets, offers our supplier base new growth avenues.

“We are very excited to be working with them who bring new, exciting, and colourful opportunities to the group.”

The group has welcomed six new members over the past three months, and is now three short of reaching the 100 members milestone.