LWC Drinks has installed 160 solar panels at its Cornwall depot as the wholesale giant makes headway in its major sustainability drive.

Set to generate 90,000kwh of renewable energy annually, Cornwall joins LWC’s sites in Hereford and Aylesbury, which are also benefiting from solar panels. It plans to roll out more across the rest of its 14 depots.

The solar project follows a raft of other sustainability measures the drinks wholesaler is taking across the estate. These include the rollout of electric cars and on-site charging points for the sales team, energy-saving lighting, and operating paperless and plastic-free offices.

It is also phasing out the less efficient forklift trucks and commercial lorries.

“As a growing, national wholesaler, we have a responsibility to operate in a way that supports both people and the planet, and making ongoing sustainable updates across the business is a significant part of this,” said LWC Drinks MD Ebrahim Mukadam.

“I’m proud that these latest updates at our Cornwall depot mean that our Cornish customers can trade with the confidence that they are partnering with a supplier that is committed to a more sustainable future.

“With 17 sites, we know that we are just breaking the tip of the solar panel iceberg, but this is a journey we are committed to and we will continue the roll out across other sites over the coming months and years.”