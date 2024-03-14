Northern Ireland-based Lynas Foodservice has opened its new cash & carry site in Castle Mall, Antrim.

The new Lynas Food Outlet will not require a membership to enter and is open to both foodservice businesses and the public, giving both customer types the opportunity to “enjoy value” across a range of grocery, household and homeware items.

The new opening follows a significant investment, part of a wider growth strategy for the family-run business.

“We are delighted to open the new Lynas Food Outlet in Antrim this month,” said group managing director Andrew Lynas.

“With each new store, our core mission remains the same. We ensure that every item we stock always meets two of our three core aims: quality, value and bulk. This ensures that our customers will receive the best products at the best price every time.”

The company’s 11th store opened last week. It has created at least 10 jobs in the area.