Parfetts is expanding its retail development team to support retailers across the UK.

The wholesaler is currently looking for five more retail development advisors (RDAs), which would take the team to 30 overall.

They aim to help retailers optimise store sales and profits via a swathe of marketing materials, stocking decisions, merchandising, and technology.

The pending recruits will add to the three regional managers, four store development managers and four merchandisers that Parfetts recently appointed as it bolstered the retailer support team.

The wholesaler said the recruitment drive was spurred by its growing network of Go Local stores, increasing to over 1,200 locations nationally, thanks to the opening of its eighth depot in Birmingham earlier this year.

Parfetts recently revealed to The Grocer it was on track to open a total of 250 new symbol stores by the end of 2023, marking its “strongest year of recruitment ever”, with the new 92,000 sq ft warehouse “boosting its geographical footprint”.

It added to its existing sites in Aintree, Anfield, Halifax, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Somercotes and Stockport, and created 100 new jobs.

“As an employee-owned business, we are focused on supporting retailers and helping them optimise their relationship with Parfetts,” said Parfetts head of retail Steve Moore. “Employee ownership also allows us to invest more in service provision and retailer support.

“We have ambitious plans for 2024, and the expansion of our team of RDAs will ensure we can support more retailers and maintain great service levels. The last 12 months have provided strong growth as more retailers understand the benefits of working with us.”