Pet Store Retailing Trading, independent owner of retail chain Just for Pets, has acquired Pets & Friends from specialist wholesaler and distributor Kennelpak.

The acquisition includes all 19 P&F stores and 17 grooming salons in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, as well as its online business and subscription service.

Pets & Friends will continue to operate under its existing name and all store staff will transfer to PSR.

“We’re excited to welcome Pets & Friends to PSR,” said PSR Trading MD Paul Lewis.

“It offers something different to customers and complements our portfolio of brands.

“All jobs at store level will remain in place including store managers, store teams and groomers, and I can’t wait to meet every team member as we look to continue the businesses growth together.”

Kennelpak CEO Claire Bayliss said: “Our wholesale & distribution division has been the cornerstone of Kennelpak’s heritage for the past 50 years.

“Our aim is to strengthen its position as the trusted pet specialist, with an even greater emphasis on supporting our distributor partners’ plans for growth and continuing to deliver exceptional service for our customers.”