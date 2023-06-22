Foodservice specialist Q Catering has launched a new online ordering platform.

Based in Kent, Q Catering supplies around 800 customers across south east England and focuses on grocery, chilled and frozen food products.

The wholesaler said the new solution would offer “ease and convenience” to its customers across the UK.

The app-based system allows online shoppers to choose from the full Q Catering range and place an order at any time of day.

Additional features include the ability for customers to create multiple saved shopping lists for repeat ordering, and the facility to see full product information including sizing and allergens.

In addition to the new app-based ordering platform, Q Catering also offers web ordering through its B2B web portal.

The news comes as MD Steve Clarke targets turnover of £20m by 2030, up from current levels of around £9.5m.

Clarke, who spent over 25 years at Kent Frozen Foods, has brought a number of his former colleagues into the business, including financial director Nick Jennings and sales director Caroline Martin.

In March, the wholesaler left Fairway Foodservice to join the Caterforce buying group.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new online ordering system in partnership with SwiftCloud, which marks a significant milestone for us,” said Jennings.

“We knew when we approached SwiftCloud, they were the people for the job. They’re focused on creating helpful and user-friendly platforms across all different business types, which is exactly what we wanted to offer to our customers as part of our continued investment plan.

“Our new online ordering system offers a seamless and convenient way to order an array of foodservice products, giving time back to chefs, hotel owners, school managers and more to focus on what they do best.”