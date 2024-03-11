Merseyside-based Regal Wholesale has partnered with Reckitt Pro Solutions to distribute its global cleaning and disinfection brands.

The new collaboration strengthens Regal’s portfolio, building on its expertise on paper and personal care to widen its scope to hospitality and catering operations.

“We are excited to be working with Reckitt Pro Solutions and continuing to be a trusted and valued partner for our customers”, said Regal MD Chris Hughes.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and demonstrates confidence for us to deliver results on behalf of our brand partners.

“We believe we can add real value and drive incremental growth to the Reckitt Pro Solutions brands within the wholesale sector through our understanding of existing customers and our commitment to delivering ambitious growth targets.”

The partnership comes as Regal repositions itself to cater for a wider range of services, expanding from paper and personal care to household and professional cleaning, beauty and hygiene.