The Scottish Wholesale Association has launched a Wholesale Local Food Champion training programme, as part of its commitment to identify local sourcing opportunities.

The programme will encourage Scottish wholesalers to appoint an individual within their business to take responsibility for shaping local sourcing strategy.

The individual will receive comprehensive training, including one-to-one mentoring support.

They will then become the point of contact for suppliers to engage with their business. The scheme will be fully funded and supported by the Scottish government

“We’ve had a tremendous response from our members and suppliers to our DGTW programme,” said SWA chief executive Colin Smith.

“We thank the Scottish government for providing funding to further extend the Scottish sourcing opportunity for local producers selling through the wholesale route to market.

“Our goal is to see wholesalers nominate at least one individual within their business to be trained to become a Wholesale Local Food Champion.”

Applications for the scheme will close on 19 March.