The Scottish Wholesale Association has joined leaders from Scotland’s HGV industry to develop a new decarbonisation pathway.

The pathway details a suite of actions to help the sector transition to net zero, including plans to improve energy infrastructure, change financial models, develop workfoce skills and boost commercial change.

The HGV Decarbonisation Pathway, as it is called, is the result of a zero-emission taskforce unique to Scotland.

The SWA is a member of the taskforce, chaired by Transport Scotland, together with organisations from the logistics, energy, truck manufacturing, and haulage sectors.

The pathway is part of the SWA’s pledge to reach net zero by 2040, joint with Scotland’s net zero target of 2045.

“SWA is delighted to have been part of this important taskforce, supported by some of our members, and to have contributed to the HGV Decarbonisation Pathway,” said SWA chief executive Colin Smith.

“Our report, ‘Decarbonising the Scottish Wholesale Sector’, explores our sector’s carbon emissions and attitudes to climate action, and shows that the majority of Scope 1 emissions for Scottish wholesalers are from vehicle fleets – in fact, HGV fuel use makes up an estimated 63.7% of operational carbon emissions in the Scottish wholesale sector.

“It is clear to us that it is imperative to address logistics emissions to reach net zero, and that investment in infrastructure – plus confidence through help and advice to businesses – is needed to overcome the significant costs of installation of equipment and acquiring of zero-emission HGVs.”