Sugro is expanding the distribution and contents of its ‘retail sample box’ after a successful launch in 2023.

Retailers taking part in the initiative are sent new and upcoming products to discover and evaluate.

The 2024 box now features an even broader selection of products, with snacks, confectionery, beverages and other grocery essentials sourced from both well-known brands and new suppliers new to wholesale.

Based on last year’s response, 75% of customers who received the box placed orders for the included products.

The retail sample box gives retailers an opportunity to try products first-hand, and offer feedback crucial to suppliers.

The newest instalment is now being shared with Sugro member North West Wholesale’s retail customers.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first wholesalers to distribute the retail sample boxes to our valued customers,” said Tom Lumsden, director of North West Wholesale.

“The boxes include innovative new products from our trusted suppliers, highlighting the results of our ongoing NPD efforts. By offering these samples, we give our customers a unique opportunity to experience these offerings first-hand.

“This initiative is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for your continued support and trust. We are proud to serve the north west and look forward to continuing to bring the best products to our retailers. “

Sugro’s head of commercial and marketing Yulia Petitt added: “I am absolutely delighted to see the continued success of the retail sample box.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the suppliers to showcase their products direct to retailers who are of course the final decision makers when it comes to purchasing stock.

“It’s fantastic to see more and more wholesalers getting involved in the retail sample box initiative with O’Reilly’s, Young’s and North West Wholesale retailers all having the opportunity to see some fantastic products first-hand.”