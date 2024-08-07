Sugro has worked with its member TB Cash & Carry to install digital ad screens for suppliers to promote their products, and is looking to roll it out further across its membership.

The digital screens, built in collaboration with digital signage experts Add Vision, will provide dynamic, engaging content including NPD, special offers and the latest promotions to keep customers informed in real time.

The initiative aims to streamline operations and improve the way retail customers engage with the shopping space.

“The partnership with Add Vision is a fantastic opportunity for the group to further enhance digital capability as well as optimise advertising and promotional campaigns,” said Sugro head of commercial and marketing Yulia Petitt.

“In partnership with our supply partners, we are delighted to be able to offer digital screens to members free of charge.

“TB Cash & Carry is the first member to go live with the newest initiative, with more members coming on board within the next few months.”

TB Cash & Carry MD Sital Patel added: “The digital screens launch has been a game-changer for us.

“It has significantly enhanced our in-store marketing capabilities, allowing us to engage with customers more effectively and promote our products dynamically. We are very excited about the potential this technology brings to our business.”