Sugro has partnered with procurement specialist TrustKeys to offer better energy prices to its members.

Sugro members will have access to their own account manager at TrustKeys, which works with a range of energy providers to secure cheaper deals. The account manager will be able to advise Sugro members on options to save on gas, electric, and water rates.

Members of the buying group will be able to review their current offering and compare different options provided by the procurement specialist, with no obligation to accept deals offered.

“Our members, along with everyone else, are impacted heavily by the cost of living crisis, so this is an excellent way of how a buying group can benefit them” said Sugro MD Emma Senior.

“Pulling together the buying power ensures we can secure the best offers for them. We are constantly striving to find new ways of supporting our members and I hope they will benefit from our new relationship with TrustKeys.”

Sugro business development manager Sue Hubber said: “TrustKeys is known for its commitment to sustainability, reliability and competitive pricing.”

“With this new partnership, we aim to continue providing our members with the best possible service and savings on their energy needs.”

TrustKeys MD Brian McCowie said the team was “looking forward” to working with Sugro amid growing challenges faced by businesses.

“Our team of experts brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table”, he said.

“We offer tailored solutions designed to help not only reduce energy costs but also contribute to a greener, more eco-friendly business environment.”