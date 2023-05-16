Bradford-based Wholesaler ICS UK has opened a new 48,000 sq ft distribution centre in Birmingham, as it looks to expand its influence in the Midlands.

The Sugro member said the new site would be dedicated to its CaterChoice foodservice division and would offer a click & collect service.

CaterChoice specialises in the supply of ambient, frozen, chilled and packaging products to the catering sector.

“We truly believe that strong relationships with both suppliers and customers are the key to success and longevity in the business world,” said ICS director Ismail Bhamji.

“Developing these mutually beneficial relationships has helped us grow as a company and allowed us to acquire our reputation for quality products with competitive pricing.

“We truly and sincerely appreciate both the ongoing support of our suppliers and service providers, as well as the loyalty displayed by our customers.

“On behalf of all the directors, management, and colleagues at ICS, I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all our suppliers and customers – especially those who have given any support into making the new Birmingham site possible.”