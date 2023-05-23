Sugro UK has announced a company rebrand, as it looks to diversify its focus towards new categories.

The group has recently begun to focus on foodservice, catering, non-food and alcohol products alongside its traditional confectionery and impulse offering.

The visual rebrand includes a change of logo, which the buying group said would also reflect its evolution towards digitalisation and diversification.

Sugro has been working closely with digital partners to enhance its e-commerce offering and marketing capabilities in recent months.

It comes as the group predicted a strong year of growth, after taking on a series of new members and suppliers.

“The timing of our May trade show was perfect to launch the new Sugro branding,” said Sugro MD Emma Senior.

“We were able to showcase the logo within the trade show itself and I was able to formally launch it at our conference on Friday.

“Our design team have done a fantastic job in creating a new fresh and modern look for us and I very much look forward to seeing it come alive in the coming weeks and months on leaflets, our websites and letterheads.”