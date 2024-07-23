Worldwide Confectionery has joined Sugro, becoming the 100th member of the buying group.

The Manchester-based confectionery delivered wholesaler trades as Sweet & Glory.

It supplies a range of imported sugar and chocolate confectionery, soft drinks and snacks to convenience stores, sweet shops, fuel forecourts, theme parks and online retailers.

“We are excited to be joining the Sugro family,” said Worldwide Confectionery director Colin Stevenson.

“We look forward to building strong relationships with both members and suppliers whilst exploring the new opportunities and support that Sugro membership offers.”

Sugro business development manager Shruti Senapati said: “We are looking forward to supporting Sweet & Glory with their plans to drive category expansion by providing them with access to the best terms, pricing, effective supplier collaboration, and new opportunities to grow their business.”

Worldwide Confectionery is the third confectionery specialist to join the group over the past 12 months.