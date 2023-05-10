Sysco is trialling a new bespoke butchery operation called ‘Carver & Co’ from its Fresh Direct site in Wigan.

The wholesaler launched the project last month with the aim of providing a more personalised butchery proposition to local operators.

The service allows customers to request specialist meat products, such as steaks, cut to specific sizes by a team of professional butchers.

The products are then delivered alongside the customer’s full regular order.

Sysco revealed that though the trial was in its early stages, it was pleased with the customer feedback it had received to date.

Carver & Co has already been running successfully as part of Sysco’s Irish business for a number of years. Former Sysco Ireland CEO Peter Jackson moved to head up the company’s UK operation in January 2022.

“This launch is all about adding an extra element of prep to the butchery process for our customers,” said Jackson.

“Providing this expert butchery piece will make it easier for them, and also improves our overall meat proposition.”