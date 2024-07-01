Foodservice wholesaler KFF, owned by Sysco GB, has launched a new range of fresh fish.

The new range from sister company M&J Seafood will include over 35 new products, including classics such as cod, haddock, monkfish and halibut, as well as higher-end options such as lemon sole, crab and lobster.

The Kent-based company has revamped its offer over the past two years by working in partnership with sister company and specialist fresh wholesaler Fresh Direct.

As a result, KFF has introduced more than 200 produce lines since 2022.

“Over the past few years, we’ve invested heavily in KFF’s range to make life easier for customers to get everything they need on one delivery,” said KFF managing director Mark Taylor.

“We know how much customers love the attention and service they get from KFF and now they can also access the range that they need.”