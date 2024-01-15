Suffolk-based wholesaler Thomas Ridley has appointed Jon Marlow as managing director.

The appointment comes a year after the business was acquired by foodsevice giant Bidfood and rolled into its newly formed Caterfood buying group.

The wholesaler said that Marlow, formerly sales director and Interim MD at Divine Chocolate, would bring his extensive experience in sales and commercial to the business.

Marlow has spent most of his career in the fmcg food manufacturing and supplier sector. As well as Divine, he has worked for a host of suppliers including Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Cafédirect, Twinings and Carlsberg Tetley.

“Thomas Ridley is a fantastic company to be joining and I’m really looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the business and helping to guide the Thomas Ridley team through this next part of the company’s chapter,” he said.

“One week in, and I can already see that Thomas Ridley is a great place to work, with lots of excellent, dedicated people, a really special culture, and a lot of great opportunities around the corner. I’m joining a large, established company in a great part of the world and can’t wait to work with all of these fantastic people on our future within foodservice.”

Caterfood MD Phil Atyeo added: ”Following an extensive recruitment process, I was delighted to meet Jon Marlow and invite him to take up this position of managing director at the largest company within the Caterfood Buying Group.

“Jon brings a lot of really valuable commercial experience to the table and great down-to-earth people-focused approach, which makes him the perfect person to join Caterfood Buying Group and Thomas Ridley Foodservice as both continue to grow and prosper. I am really looking forward to having Jon in this post.”

Suffolk-based Thomas Ridley stocks more than 8,000 different items, delivering to education, healthcare, hospitality and leisure businesses across East Anglia, Kent and the south east.