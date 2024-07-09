Buying group Unitas introduced a hot sampling station for the first time during its Meet the Members event last week.

The event, held annually, connects foodservice suppliers with Unitas’ wholesale members to foster present and future partnerships.

The 50 suppliers in attendance were able to display their ranges and offer hot food sampling to the 40 foodservice wholesalers attending.

Over 1,000 meetings between suppliers and Unitas wholesale members took place at the two-day event.

“It’s great being able to let members try the food,” said Mike Ager, customer business manager at Cape Herb & Spice.

“We’ve been doing chip seasoning in the meeting rooms throughout the last couple of days, but dinner last night was an opportunity to let the food do the talking.”

Unitas Wholesale trading director Cheryl Hope said: “Our Meet the Members events provide suppliers with an invaluable opportunity to meet individually with a number of our wholesale members, which makes them incredibly effective and time efficient.

“This year’s foodservice meeting has been a huge success with record levels of attendance and a brilliant atmosphere, plus some amazing new products shared and sampled.”

Kellanova business manager Adam Street said: “We don’t always get the opportunity to get all around the country to see the Unitas Wholesale members face to face, so it’s great to have so many of them in one place.”