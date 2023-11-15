Waterdene Foodservice has become the latest wholesaler to join the Country Range buying group.

The 41-year-old business, based in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, became an official member today (15 November), leaving its previous buying group Sterling Supergroup.

It means Waterdene Foodservice can now benefit from Country Range group’s buying power, analysis, data and insights, own-brand portfolio, marketing campaigns and promotions.

The move will allow the business to strengthen its operation in serving the schools, hospitals, pubs, coffee shops, garden centres and other leisure outlets in its network via its 23-vehicle fleet.

With over 3,500 product lines and 47 employees, the company makes 1,500 deliveries per week to caterers within a 40-mile radius of Leighton Buzzard.

“We’re delighted to be joining the Country Range Group as its newest member and I’m confident it won’t be long before we start to see the benefits,” said Waterdene Foodservice MD Richard Stimpson.

“CRG’s own-brand portfolio is highly revered in the industry and the group’s buying power, analysis, data and insights, plus marketing are second to none.

“With challenging conditions in the marketplace, membership will strengthen the business and motivate us to improve further. We can’t wait to meet the other members and get started on this next journey.”

Waterdene is the second wholesaler to join Country Range in recent weeks, after the arrival of Brook Street Foodservice and Harlech Foodservice in March.

Country Range Group CEO Martin Ward said: “It’s been an extremely exciting year for the group with three new members already on board, but welcoming Waterdene Foodservice as the fourth new member of 2023 is the icing on the cake.

“With over 40 years of experience, they have a dedicated and constantly growing customer base with first rate customer service at the heart of their success.

”Increasing scale is one of the four pillars of our group strategy to ensure we are as competitive as possible in a consolidating marketplace. We’re thrilled Waterdene are joining us on this journey and strengthening our group further.”