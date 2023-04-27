Wholesaler Nasco has joined buying group Sugro UK.

Nasco has been trading for over 20 years, supplying groceries, confectionery, soft drinks and toiletry products to customers across the UK.

In its latest set of financial results, the business posted turnover of £53m and a pre-tax profit of £2.3m.

Sugro said that the addition of Nasco would take its combined buying power to £1.8bn, enabling diversification and enhancing the group’s offering to independent retailers.

It comes as the buying group announced year-to-date growth of 31%.

“Joining the Sugro UK is an exciting development for us and we look forward to leveraging their expertise and resources to further grow our business and better serve our customers,” said Nasco director Ashish Vidani.

Sugro head of commercial and marketing Yulia Petitt said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Nasco to the Sugro family.

“We look forward to working with the Nasco team and supporting them with achieving their ambitious plans alongside working mutually with all our members to help them grow and diversify.”

Meanwhile, Sugro business development manager Shruti Senapati said: “We are so pleased that Nasco has decided to be part of Sugro. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Nasco team alongside our other members in supporting their businesses throughout 2023.”