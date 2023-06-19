Activia has launched a new Activia Fibre range of yoghurts.

The range is available in three flavours: Walnut & Oats, Apple & Cereals and Muesli.

The products (rsp: £2.75/four-pack) are first launching on Amazon Fresh and in store at Waitrose. They will be available from 25 June.

The sub-range of the brand’s gut health yoghurts lineup includes calcium, live cultures and nearly 10% of a consumer’s daily fibre intake.

“UK guidelines recommend that we should be aiming to consume at least 30g of fibre a day, so the launch of our new Activia Fibre range comes at a crucial time in the industry following the paucity of fibre intake amongst UK adults,” said Zoë-Marie Ellis, head of nutrition & science communication at Danone UK & Ireland.

“We know that both taste & nutritional benefits are paramount to consumers in today’s market, and the Activia Fibre range will not only satisfy their tastebuds but also add to consumers’ daily fibre intake, whilst maintaining the strong gut health credentials across our other ranges,” she added.

The range is expected to reach other major supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Co-op and Asda from July.