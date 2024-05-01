US spirits company Beam Suntory has rebranded to become Suntory Global Spirits.

The move, which comes 10 years after Beam Inc was acquired by Suntory Holdings in 2014, reflected the company’s “evolution into a truly global leader across categories in spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails,” the newly named Suntory Global Spirits said.

In the 10 years since Beam Inc was purchased by Japanese giant Suntory, the US-headquartered Beam Suntory had grown from “a $2.5bn company to a $5.5bn global spirits powerhouse”, claimed Suntory Global Spirits.

The Roku Gin, Jim Beam and Laphroaig owner added that its new brand identity was “expected to help the company drive value as one global team” focusing on its key priorities of American whiskey, Japanese spirits, scotch, tequila and ready-to-drink products.

“Suntory Global Spirits demonstrates our global leadership and premium position in the market, while enabling us to build upon the strong and positive brand recognition that Suntory has worldwide,” said Greg Hughes, Suntory Global Spirits’ president and CEO.

Tak Niinami, Suntory Holdings president and CEO, added: “Since the acquisition of Beam Inc in 2014, the company has gone through an incredible transformation to become an even stronger organisation.

“We’re grateful to the entire global team under Greg’s leadership as we continue to inspire the brilliance of life in harmony with nature and grow the trust and love that people have for Suntory around the world.”

Last month, Suntory Global Spirits claimed an industry first by completing a trial of a 100% hydrogen-fuelled distillation.

The process of ‘direct-firing’ – as opposed to using indirect heating via steam coils – could render the entire process of distilling spirit as net zero, it said.