Beefeater has unveiled a new look for its Beefeater 24 gin, celebrating “the 24-hour energy of London”.

The Pernod Ricard-owned brand said the “striking new design” had been created “to ensure consistency with the full Beefeater range whilst maintaining standout on the back bar”.

It maintained the variant’s red coloured glass, but featured a taller bottle and revamped label sliced “at a 24-degree angle”. This represented the 24-hour steeping period of the botanicals in the gin, according to Pernod Ricard.

The new bottle was also more sustainable, it claimed, with 90% less plastic used across the cap closure and back label. Aluminium and glass content had also been cut, by 30% and 22% respectively.

The new pack – designed by Boundless Brand Design – also featured “practical advantages” for on-trade customers, including easier grip for “speed of serving”. It would begin rolling out in worldwide markets from this month.

The Beefeater 24 liquid remained unchanged, Pernod Ricard said.

“Beefeater 24 is the super-premium expression of our world’s most awarded gin, Beefeater London Dry, and we are proud to be offering our consumers our award-winning liquid in a new, modern design to enjoy during high-energy moments of conviviality,” said Murielle Dessenis, global vice president of marketing for gins at Pernod Ricard.

“The new Beefeater 24-pack captures the energy of our heart and home in London and most importantly, takes us one step further on our sustainability journey,” she added.