Former footballer, manager and Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara has teamed up with Brew York and Morrisons to launch a beer to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Kammy’s Un-beer-lievable lager (rsp: £5.50/4x440ml) has landed in select Morrisons stores nationwide. For every pack sold, Brew York and Morrisons will jointly donate 30p to Prostate Cancer UK.

The tipple was a “light and refreshing lager which has a deliciously crisp finish”, Brew York said.

Kamara, a long-term supporter of Prostate Cancer UK, said the tie-up would “fund ground-breaking research” as well as helping those affected by the disease.

“I can’t wait for shoppers to enjoy a drink whilst watching their team on a match day,” he added.

Harry Ball, beer buying manager at Morrisons, said the brew was “a match made in heaven”.

He added: “You’ll need to act fast to get your hands on a pack – we’re expecting this brew to be as popular as Kammy is on our screens – and when they’re gone, they’re gone!”

Prostate Cancer UK’s director of fundraising Chris Jarrett paid tribute to Kamara, Morrisons and Brew York for their “novel” way to raise funds and awareness for the charity.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and an early diagnosis can save your life,” he said. “Money raised will fund ground-breaking research towards a screening programme, so we can catch prostate cancer early and save lives.”