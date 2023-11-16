Brew York has unveiled a rebrand and three new additions to its core range.

Joining its permanent line up are a “modern hazy session IPA” called Coney, a “creamy nitro stout” Black Bess and Loris, a “juicy, hazy 0.5% pale”.

Coney and Loris would be available alongside existing brews Juice Forsyth, Lupu Lion, Golden Eagle and Osprey in canned format, whilst Black Bess would be a keg-only release, Brew York said.

Head of marketing Rachel Auty said the range had been “revamped with the modern drinker in mind”.

The addition of Loris to the range demonstrated the brewery’s “commitment to being part of the growing low and no category”, she added.

“As the market shifts and evolves, we observe the trends carefully and we strive to respond to them,” she said. “We do that in a way that is properly considered and doesn’t cut any corners on quality.”

The independent Yorkshire brewery worked with creative partner United By Design to overhaul the look of its beer across draught and small-pack format.

A light and clean cream background now presented key information on pack, including the brewery name, beer style, and key flavour descriptors, Brew York said.

“We’ve always invested in fun and colourful designs for our products and we really wanted to draw them out,” Auty said. “We believe these design decisions will deliver impact by grabbing attention and generating more sales.”

The brewery’s ‘signature range’ also includes four cask-only beers that are brewed year round. It also produces a rotating range of specials and collaborations.

It plans to make 87 different beers in total in 2024.

Beers from Brew York are stocked in Sainsburys, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose, as well as regional Booths and Tesco stores.