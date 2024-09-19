BrewDog has sealed further retail listings for its Wonderland Cocktail Co range with Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

Wonderland Cocktail Co’s Long Island Iced Tea and Strawberry Daiquiri (rsp: £3.99) have hit 220 Waitrose stores, with its Strawberry Daiquiri, Passionfruit Martini and Watermelon Margarita (rsp: £3.90) landing in 460 Sainsbury’s stores.

An exclusive Chocolate Orange Espresso Martini (rsp: £3.90) has also rolled into Sainsbury’s. The 14% abv tipple contains BrewDog Distilling Co’s Abstrakt vodka, arabica coffee and orange liqueur.

It was “a super-smooth cocktail that’s both complex and decadent”, said BrewDog.

Having launched in September 2023, Wonderland Cocktails were now stocked in more than 6,000 off-trade distribution points, said BrewDog Distilling Co MD Steven Kearsley.

“The appetite for genuine bar-quality cocktail RTDs is alive and thriving,” Kearsley said.

Adding new SKUs to the Wonderland range earlier this year had “not led to any cannibalisation of the current range”, Kearsley claimed.

Instead, the NPD was “playing a role in driving better penetration and rate of sale” in its bars, he added.

Wonderland Cocktail Co is also stocked in Tesco and Morrisons.