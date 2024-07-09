Wonderland Cocktail Co, the canned cocktail brand from BrewDog Distilling Co, has added five new ready-to-drink (RTD) serves to its lineup.

The new flavours – Cosmo, Whisky Sour, Strawberry Daiquiri, Watermelon Margarita and Long Island Iced Tea (rsps: £3.90/125ml-200ml) – are now available via the brand’s DTC store and in BrewDog UK bars.

The Cosmo features Abstrakt vodka, Cointreau, lime juice, and cranberry. It was a “vibrant pink cocktail” for any occasion, BrewDog Distilling Co said.

Its Strawberry Daiquiri offered “a harmonious blend of aromatic white rum and freshly picked strawberries”.

Long Island Iced Tea, meanwhile, had “tropical flavours and refreshing cola notes”.

To make its Watermelon Margarita, the brand transformed its classic Margarita with “juicy watermelon”. The resulting tipple offered a balance of “sweetness and earthy agave flavours”, the brand added.

Whisky Sour was made from “oaky whisky, tangy lemon, and sweet sugar syrup” and promised “a velvety smooth and creamy texture”.

To decide on its new flavours, BrewDog Distilling Co had polled its Instagram followers to ask which cocktails they wanted to see added to the range, according to MD Steven Kearsley.

“From our absolutely divine Strawberry Daiquiri, made with our own Duo White Rum, to our fan-favourite Long Island Iced Tea, we’re delighted to unleash five new SKUs into the market, each packing full-strength abv and made using our spirits,” he said.

The new serves join Espresso Martini, Passionfruit Martini, Margarita, Cantarito Paloma and Mojito in the Wonderland Cocktail Co lineup, debuted by BrewDog’s distilling arm in October 2023.

The initial five cocktails are now stocked across 3,000 distribution points, including in Morrisons and Tesco stores.

Kearsley said BrewDog Distilling Co would be able to confirm further listings for Wonderland Cocktail Co by the end of summer 2024.