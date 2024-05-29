Broadland Drinks has debuted French Anarchy, a new brand designed to “widen appeal” of French wine.

Citing data from NIQ and CGA, Broadland Drinks said French still wine volume declines had outpaced the category’s wider malaise over the last decade.

“Whilst French wine is generally seen as premium, prestigious and high quality, many modern wine shoppers view it as elitist, expensive and stuck in the past,” it said. Consumers were rejecting French claret “on taste, complicated terminology and lack of suitability for informal occasions”, it added.

In response, the supplier had developed a trio of French wines “better suited to modern palates”.

French Anarchy’s Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé (rsps: £9.50/75cl) would offer “commercial appeal whilst showcasing French wines in a fresh new way”, it said.

The wines, which are shipped from France in bulk before being packaged in lighter weight bottles at Broadland Drinks’ facility in Norfolk, featured “contemporary branding and impactful packaging” that would “attract consumers to purchase for more everyday consumption occasions”, it added.

“We couldn’t find a modern easy drinking French wine, so we ripped up the rulebook and blended our own,” said Nicola Cannon, Broadland Drinks’ head of brands. “French Anarchy offers completely different, easy-to-drink fruit-forward wines which will be popular with modern consumers.”

Broadland Drinks had already secured distribution for French Anarchy with “a selection of regional and wholesale accounts”, and was currently pitching the brand to grocery mults, brand manager Louisa Grant added.

