Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company will soon no longer produce and distribute San Miguel, having lost its licence to Budweiser Brewing Group.

From 1 January, BBG will exclusively produce, distribute and promote San Miguel’s core, Especial, 0.0 and Gluten Free lagers.

The change will also will see Spanish supplier Mahou San Miguel’s two leading beers come under one UK umbrella; BBG has distributed the Mahou brand since 2021.

Until the end of 2024, CMBC will continue to brew, distribute and market the San Miguel brand. The business would work with MSM and BBG over the coming months to “ensure a smooth transition”, it said.

The announcement marked “a new chapter for Mahou San Miguel in the UK, as we partner with Budweiser Brewing Group to bring the world’s most loved Spanish beer to a larger number of UK consumers”, said MSM MD Alberto Rodríguez-Toquero.“We are confident Budweiser Brewing Group will succeed in fulfilling our ambitious plans for the brand.”

Jason Warner, Europe CEO of BBG parent company AB InBev, added: “We are delighted to bring San Miguel into our portfolio of brands.”

CMBC was “disappointed by the decision”, said CEO Paul Davies. It was “working to mitigate the impact on our business”.

“We are incredibly proud of our many achievements over more than 15 years with MSM, massively driving distribution and significantly growing San Miguel brand volume,” Davies added.

San Miguel is poised to overtake Foster’s to become the UK’s fourth-bestselling beer. The Spanish lager brand added £15.3m in the year to 20 April 2024, as volume sales dipped by 1.9%, taking its overall value to £272.0m [NIQ].