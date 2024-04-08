Kronenbourg 1664 is to be rebranded as 1664 Bière in the UK, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has announced.

The refresh – which sees the Kronenbourg name assume less prominence on pack – would emphasise “the beer’s premium, French credentials”, CMBC said.

The new packaging across cans, bottles and draught would have a “modern yet timeless appeal”, it added.

It comes after CMBC acquired the rights to the Kronenbourg brand from Heineken in June 2023.

Dharmesh Rana, CMBC’s director of marketing for premium brands, said the revamp was “a case of evolution not revolution”. He added its aim was to “inspire both existing drinkers as well as those who have never tried this world-renowned lager before”.

It would be accompanied by “major investment in the brand” kicking off from April, said CMBC.

The brand will later this month – via an on-pack promotion in wholesale and convenience – offer shoppers the chance to win £1,664 every week, as well as other instant cash prizes and money-off vouchers.

In February, CMBC relaunched Kronenbourg’s 1664 Blanc in the UK.

1664 Blanc (rsp: £7/4x330ml) had previously only been available in overseas markets including France, Germany, Denmark and the US.

A version of the beer was launched in the UK by Scottish Courage in 2004, but was not sold during Heineken’s stewardship of the brand.