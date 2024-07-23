Co-op has launched a 94-store trial of new BWS chillers dedicated to single-serve cans to target the growing ‘on-the-go’ drinks market.

The convenience retailer has added a total of 49 new lines to fill the chillers, including drinks from leading brands such as Sipsmith, Jack Daniel’s, Kopparberg and Beavertown.

Other new products to land in stores include cocktails from Moth, beers by BrewDog and Lucky Saint, and a first-to-market canned rosé from La Vieille Ferme.

Products featured in Co-op’s new single-serve BWS chillers Brewgooder Hazy IPA 440ml Brewgooder x Passenger IPA 440ml Northern Monk Faith in Futures X Drew Millward DDH Hazy IPA 440ml Northern Monk Heathen Hazy IPA 440ml Vocation Life & Death IPA 440ml Beavertown Lupuloid IPA 440ml Beavertown Heavy Gravity Hazy IPA 440ml Brewdog King Crush 440ml BrewDog Arcade Made 440ml BrewDog Lucky Break 440ml Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica IPA 440ml Schofferhofer Grapefruit 500ml Kopparberg Mixed Fruit 500ml Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Can 500ml Moth Margarita 125ml Moth Espresso Martini 125ml Moth Piña Colada 150ml Moth Aperitivo Spritz 150ml Ciroc Cosmopolitan 100ml Tanqueray Negroni 100ml Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned 100ml Wonderland Passionfriut Martini 125ml Wonderland Paloma 250ml Sipsmith Gin & Tonic Can 250ml Sipsmith Gin & Light Tonic Can 250ml Manchester Pink Gin with Sicilian Lemon Bombay Saphire Collins 250ml Ciroc Summer Citrus Premix 250ml Kopparberg Cherry Rum and Cola 250ml Duppy Share + Old Jamacia 250ml Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini Can 250ml Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Raspberry Crush 250ml Gordons Gin & Tonic Can 250ml Gordons Gin And Slimline Tonic Can 250ml Gordons Pink Gin & Tonic Can 250ml Jack Daniels and Cola Can 330ml Dead Man’s Fingers Margarita Mix 330ml -196 Grapefruit Can 330ml -196 Lemon Can 330ml White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry 330ml White Claw Raspberry 330ml Les Dauphins Cotes du Rhone 250ml Nice Sauvignon Blanc 187ml Nice Pale Rosé 187ml Nice Sparkling White 200ml La Vieille Ferme Rose 187ml Lucky Saint Unfiltered Lager 330ml Lucky Saint Hazy IPA 330ml Northern Monk Holy Faithlc free 330ml

All the listed SKUs were packaged in single-serve recyclable containers and merchandised in a dedicated chiller in store, Co-op said.

The new bays would be marketed with floor stickers, stripping and aisle fins in stores where the trial was taking place, it added.

It is part of Co-op’s ambition to grow its ‘on the go’ market share, which currently stands at 7%.

“This is a category that overindexes on innovation,” said Co-op head of drinks Rebecca Oliver-Mooney. “Our curated range looks to balance core member and customer favourites with premium and innovative lines that will drive interest and excitement in store.”

Since launching at the end of last month, Co-op said rate of sale across BWS in stores featuring the bays was double that of other stores in its estate.