Co-op has launched a 94-store trial of new BWS chillers dedicated to single-serve cans to target the growing ‘on-the-go’ drinks market.

The convenience retailer has added a total of 49 new lines to fill the chillers, including drinks from leading brands such as Sipsmith, Jack Daniel’s, Kopparberg and Beavertown.

Other new products to land in stores include cocktails from Moth, beers by BrewDog and Lucky Saint, and a first-to-market canned rosé from La Vieille Ferme.

Products featured in Co-op’s new single-serve BWS chillers 

Co-op Canned Drinks Trial

Brewgooder Hazy IPA 440ml

Brewgooder x Passenger IPA 440ml

Northern Monk Faith in Futures X Drew Millward DDH Hazy IPA 440ml

Northern Monk Heathen Hazy IPA 440ml

Vocation Life & Death IPA 440ml

Beavertown Lupuloid IPA 440ml

Beavertown Heavy Gravity Hazy IPA 440ml

Brewdog King Crush 440ml

BrewDog Arcade Made 440ml

BrewDog Lucky Break 440ml

Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica IPA 440ml

Schofferhofer Grapefruit 500ml

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit 500ml

Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Can 500ml

Moth Margarita 125ml

Moth Espresso Martini 125ml

Moth Piña Colada 150ml

Moth Aperitivo Spritz 150ml

Ciroc Cosmopolitan 100ml

Tanqueray Negroni 100ml

Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned 100ml

Wonderland Passionfriut Martini 125ml

Wonderland Paloma 250ml

Sipsmith Gin & Tonic Can 250ml

Sipsmith Gin & Light Tonic Can 250ml

Manchester Pink Gin with Sicilian Lemon

Bombay Saphire Collins 250ml

Ciroc Summer Citrus Premix 250ml

Kopparberg Cherry Rum and Cola 250ml

Duppy Share + Old Jamacia 250ml

Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini Can 250ml

Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Raspberry Crush 250ml

Gordons Gin & Tonic Can 250ml

Gordons Gin And Slimline Tonic Can 250ml

Gordons Pink Gin & Tonic Can 250ml

Jack Daniels and Cola Can 330ml

Dead Man’s Fingers Margarita Mix 330ml

-196 Grapefruit Can 330ml

-196 Lemon Can 330ml

White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry 330ml

White Claw Raspberry 330ml

Les Dauphins Cotes du Rhone 250ml

Nice Sauvignon Blanc 187ml

Nice Pale Rosé 187ml

Nice Sparkling White 200ml

La Vieille Ferme Rose 187ml

Lucky Saint Unfiltered Lager 330ml

Lucky Saint Hazy IPA 330ml

Northern Monk Holy Faithlc free 330ml

 All the listed SKUs were packaged in single-serve recyclable containers and merchandised in a dedicated chiller in store, Co-op said.

The new bays would be marketed with floor stickers, stripping and aisle fins in stores where the trial was taking place, it added.

It is part of Co-op’s ambition to grow its ‘on the go’ market share, which currently stands at 7%.

“This is a category that overindexes on innovation,” said Co-op head of drinks Rebecca Oliver-Mooney. “Our curated range looks to balance core member and customer favourites with premium and innovative lines that will drive interest and excitement in store.”

Since launching at the end of last month, Co-op said rate of sale across BWS in stores featuring the bays was double that of other stores in its estate.

