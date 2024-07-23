Co-op has launched a 94-store trial of new BWS chillers dedicated to single-serve cans to target the growing ‘on-the-go’ drinks market.
The convenience retailer has added a total of 49 new lines to fill the chillers, including drinks from leading brands such as Sipsmith, Jack Daniel’s, Kopparberg and Beavertown.
Other new products to land in stores include cocktails from Moth, beers by BrewDog and Lucky Saint, and a first-to-market canned rosé from La Vieille Ferme.
Products featured in Co-op’s new single-serve BWS chillers
Brewgooder Hazy IPA 440ml
Brewgooder x Passenger IPA 440ml
Northern Monk Faith in Futures X Drew Millward DDH Hazy IPA 440ml
Northern Monk Heathen Hazy IPA 440ml
Vocation Life & Death IPA 440ml
Beavertown Lupuloid IPA 440ml
Beavertown Heavy Gravity Hazy IPA 440ml
Brewdog King Crush 440ml
BrewDog Arcade Made 440ml
BrewDog Lucky Break 440ml
Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica IPA 440ml
Schofferhofer Grapefruit 500ml
Kopparberg Mixed Fruit 500ml
Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Can 500ml
Moth Margarita 125ml
Moth Espresso Martini 125ml
Moth Piña Colada 150ml
Moth Aperitivo Spritz 150ml
Ciroc Cosmopolitan 100ml
Tanqueray Negroni 100ml
Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned 100ml
Wonderland Passionfriut Martini 125ml
Wonderland Paloma 250ml
Sipsmith Gin & Tonic Can 250ml
Sipsmith Gin & Light Tonic Can 250ml
Manchester Pink Gin with Sicilian Lemon
Bombay Saphire Collins 250ml
Ciroc Summer Citrus Premix 250ml
Kopparberg Cherry Rum and Cola 250ml
Duppy Share + Old Jamacia 250ml
Smirnoff Passionfruit Martini Can 250ml
Smirnoff Raspberry Crush Raspberry Crush 250ml
Gordons Gin & Tonic Can 250ml
Gordons Gin And Slimline Tonic Can 250ml
Gordons Pink Gin & Tonic Can 250ml
Jack Daniels and Cola Can 330ml
Dead Man’s Fingers Margarita Mix 330ml
-196 Grapefruit Can 330ml
-196 Lemon Can 330ml
White Claw Hard Seltzer Black Cherry 330ml
White Claw Raspberry 330ml
Les Dauphins Cotes du Rhone 250ml
Nice Sauvignon Blanc 187ml
Nice Pale Rosé 187ml
Nice Sparkling White 200ml
La Vieille Ferme Rose 187ml
Lucky Saint Unfiltered Lager 330ml
Lucky Saint Hazy IPA 330ml
Northern Monk Holy Faithlc free 330ml
All the listed SKUs were packaged in single-serve recyclable containers and merchandised in a dedicated chiller in store, Co-op said.
The new bays would be marketed with floor stickers, stripping and aisle fins in stores where the trial was taking place, it added.
It is part of Co-op’s ambition to grow its ‘on the go’ market share, which currently stands at 7%.
“This is a category that overindexes on innovation,” said Co-op head of drinks Rebecca Oliver-Mooney. “Our curated range looks to balance core member and customer favourites with premium and innovative lines that will drive interest and excitement in store.”
Since launching at the end of last month, Co-op said rate of sale across BWS in stores featuring the bays was double that of other stores in its estate.
