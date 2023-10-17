The Coca-Cola Company has announced a partnership with Pernod Ricard that will see the soft drinks giant bring an Absolut Vodka & Sprite ready-to-drink cocktail to market.

The Absolut Vodka & Sprite RTD would launch in select European markets, including the UK, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany, in early 2024, Coca-Cola said.

The alcoholic strength of the pre-mixed cocktail would vary from market to market, but would be around 5% abv.

It would be sold in Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar variants.

“We keep consumers at the centre of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company,” said The Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey. “We are expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, including products that use select brands from our core portfolio.

“We are excited about our new relationship with Pernod Ricard and look forward to the introduction of Absolut & Sprite.”

Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard, described the launch as a “promising and pioneering project”, adding Sprite was a “wonderful pairing for Absolut”.

It comes after Coca-Cola partnered with Brown-Forman to bring a Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD to market in November 2022.

The product made its debut in Mexico, before rolling out to European markets, Latin America and Asia throughout 2023.