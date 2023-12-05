Chilean winemaker Concha y Toro has announced it is moving forward its target to reach net zero emissions to 2040.

The Casillero del Diablo maker said in 2019 that it was committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 55% by 2030, and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Now, however, it believes it can meet that goal a decade sooner, thanks to progress made over the past four years.

Measures taken in this time include switching to 100% renewable energy and reducing the weight of bottles of its wine.

Consequently, the company said it had reduced its emissions by 35% in five years to the end of 2022. Data for 2023 would be available next year, it added.

This progress had allowed it to “visualise that we can make a greater contribution to climate change mitigation”, said Concha y Toro sustainability manager Valentina Lira.

“After five years of progress, we thought it was a good time to renew our commitment to reduce our emissions, with the aim of contributing to a more sustainable future,” Lira added.

The announcement was made by Concha y Toro at COP28 in Dubai, where it is a sponsor of the Chilean pavilion.

As well as Casillero del Diablo, Concha y Toro’s portfolio of brands sold in the UK includes Trivento, Cono Sur and Joy.