Wine business Coterie Holdings has acquired specialist importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines from the Pieroth family for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase would see Hallgarten join fine wine merchant Lay & Wheeler, bonded storage facility Coterie Vaults, and wine lending business Jera in Coterie’s portfolio of companies, the London-based business said.

Coterie was incorporated this year to bring together these related interests and is chaired by Chris Robinson, former group CFO of Berry Bros & Rudd.

The addition of Hallgarten “cements Coterie’s vision to deliver a unique, market-leading fine wine group”, Coterie said.

The business, which has been owned by Pieroth Holdings since 1972, imports wine from 24 countries and 190 producers to the UK on and off-trade.

Andrew Bewes, MD for Hallgarten & Novum Wines and Howard Falk, Hallgarten’s chief financial officer, would continue to lead the business, Coterie added.

“We are delighted to be joining the Coterie business,” Bewes said. “Hallgarten is a natural fit in the portfolio of premium wine businesses which offer obvious benefits and natural synergies to ensure our continued growth and success.

“Coterie fully back what we are doing in the market, and with the support of the wider group, I am looking forward to really accelerating our growth plans.”

News of the deal comes shortly after the appointment of former Bibendum CEO Michael Saunders as Coterie chief executive.

“With Hallgarten’s leading premium trade distribution, together with the long-standing relationships developed by the fine wine team at Lay & Wheeler, Coterie can now provide an unparalleled multichannel offer to fine wine customers throughout the on and off-trade,” Saunders added.

Saunders, who is set to leave C&C Group in January 2024, was announced as Coterie’s CEO in August.