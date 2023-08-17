KFC and Dead Man’s Fingers have partnered to create a limited-edition ‘11 Herbed and Spiced Rum’.

Described by the fast food giant as “Kentucky zing meets Cornish soul”, the unusual blend has been created to mark National Rum Day (16 August).

The limited-edition flavour contains spices including black and white pepper, infused into the Halewood-owned brand’s spiced rum variant.

It’s available now to pre-order from The Drop Store and via Amazon (rsp: £25/70cl).

To mark the launch, the brands would create a pop-up “chicken and rum shack” in Margate for fans to try the new flavour, KFC said.

The pop-up will take place on 1 and 2 September.

KFC said: “KFC and Dead Man’s Fingers are inviting fans to a shack full of chicken and rum located right on Margate’s iconic seafront.

“Not only is it filled with finger lickin’ features and a whole lot of free chicken, we’ve also copped the help of an expert mixologist who will be on hand to serve up a bunch of Dead Man’s Fingers-approved cocktails, including Zinger Punch, The Colonel’s Colada and Fingers Lickin’ Good.”

Last year, Halewood extended Dead Man’s Fingers into tequila with the launch of a reposado variant aged in bourbon barrels.

That was followed by the launch of a trio of rum-based RTDs last summer.