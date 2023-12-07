Drty Drinks is to distribute for Berlin brewery Brlo in the UK.

The company, which makes RTD vodka-based drinks under the Drty brand, will bring brews including Brlo’s Happy Pils and alcohol-free Naked to UK shoppers.

It comes as the business aims to grow its distribution arm. Since 2020, Drty has been responsible for UK distribution of Galipette Cidre, a Normandy-style cider stocked at Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

Galipette is the second fastest-growing cider brand in UK grocery mults [NIQ 52 we 14 January 2023].

Drty was “aiming to build a small, focused portfolio of brands in the packaged drinks space”, said founder Oli Clements.

“Having worked with Galipette to grow the brand in the UK, it feels good to formally announce the distribution side of our business,” he said. “Brlo will become our second partner brand and we are super excited to announce its arrival on UK shores”.

Brlo, based in south-west Berlin, was founded in 2014 by Katharina Kurz, Christian Laase and Michael Lembke.

The company sells its beer in 15 markets globally, but has previously only been available sporadically in the UK through partners such as Beer52.com.

Last month, Drty unveiled a shift in brand positioning for its namesake RTD range, removing reference to the term ‘hard seltzer’.

Clements said Drty was looking to “build the brand as a sessionable RTD option,” with the move.