Estrella Galicia has announced a £10m investment to drive awareness of the brand in the UK.

The Spanish beer brand is to build on its ‘Spanish not Span-ish’ platform, unveiled last November, with further radio and digital, out-of-home advertising, PR and social media support.

The campaign seeks to underline Estrella Galicia’s authentic Continental credentials, whilst calling out “big British-brewed brands masquerading as Spanish beers”.

Billboards displaying messages such as “No bull, just everything else from Spain” and “Don’t fall for fake brews” would appear in urban locations across the UK, while a comedy skit would play out across media and social channels, Estrella Galicia said.

In the skit, workers at an unnamed brewery in the Midlands are seen switching packaging between different Continental beer styles including Spanish, Mexican, Czech and Belgian at the press of a button.

“The UK is an important market for us as people here embrace authenticity and heritage of brands,” said Aitor Artaza, MD at Estrella Galicia International. “That’s why we have put a multimillion-pound investment behind the brand to ensure people are aware of it and its genuine Spanish provenance.”

The campaign would “give a gentle hint that not all beer brands can say the same” about their heritage, Artaza added.

Both Molson Coors and Heineken have brought Spanish-inspired lagers brewed in the UK to market in recent years.

Madri and Cruzcampo, despite proclaiming to represent “the progressive spirit of modern Madrid” and “the taste of Sevilla”, are brewed by their multinational owners in Burton-upon-Trent and Edinburgh respectively.

Estrella Galicia has also this year penned a partnership with McLaren Racing, and last year signed a multi-year deal for Estrella Galicia 0.0% become the official beer partner of MotoGP.