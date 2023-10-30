Electronic music artist Fred Gibson – better known as Fred Again – appears to be planning to launch a slew of products, including alcoholic drinks, bearing his stage name.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Gibson have applied to register the phrase Fred Again in a host of categories including clothing, electronic handheld games, board games, puzzles, beer, low-alcohol beer, bitters and cider.

The Grocer approached Clintons Solicitors and Fred Again’s management for comment. Neither had responded at the time of publication.

Gibson would be far from the first musician to cash in on their fame by launching an alcoholic drinks brand.

Blur bassist Alex James earlier this year rolled out Britpop – an 11.5% abv sparkling wine, having previously sold a cider under the same name.

Other musicians with alcoholic drinks ventures include Kylie Minogue (Kylie Minogue Wines), Ellie Goulding (Served), Lenny Kravitz (Nocheluna Sotol), Nick Jonas (Villa One Tequila) and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (DeLeón Tequila).

Fred Again is a 30-year old producer, songwriter and DJ from Balham, south London. He has previously written songs for artists including George Ezra, Clean Bandit and Rita Ora.

He rose to prominence as an artist in his own right in late 2022, going on to perform at the Coachella and Glastonbury festivals in 2023.

In November 2022, he was filmed performing at a pub in Dublin while serving pints of Guinness behind the bar.