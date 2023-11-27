Freedom Brewery has increased capacity at its Staffordshire production facility fivefold, with the addition of a new canning line and autopack machine.

The £1m investment would allow the facility to produce up to 250 cans a minute, Freedom Brewery said.

It said increased demand for its canned products had necessitated the move.

Freedom first launched its canned range, which comprises brews including its Craft Lager, Helles, and NZ Pale, in 2020.

So far this year, more than 3.7 million cans had been sold across the on and off-trade, Freedom said.

“After a period of strong growth for Freedom and the increased demand for properly brewed craft lager, it feels like the right time to be investing in our production capabilities,” said Freedom Brewery MD Matthew Wilson.

Freedom was “now in prime position to meet the demand and ready to pursue new customers and listings with both the on and off-trade”, Wilson added.

It comes after Freedom Brewery unveiled fresh branding for its beers earlier this month.

The “modern, vibrant and colourful” rebrand reflected “the high-quality, natural and sustainable craft beer we produce”, Freedom said.