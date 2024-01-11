Halewood Artisanal Spirits has penned a deal with Premium Distillers in Poland to become the exclusive UK distributor of its vodka brand Krupnik.

The deal, effective immediately, sees Halewood take over the distribution of Krupnik’s flagship Original Vodka and its flavoured variants across both the UK on and off-trade.

Krupnik is stocked with retailers including Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda.

The addition of Krupnik would “bolster” Halewood’s existing spirts lineup which includes JJ Vodka, Whitley Neill Gin and Dead Man’s Fingers Rum, the London-headquartered company said.

Halewood CEO Stewart Hainsworth described Krupnik as “a high-quality Polish vodka offering”.

“Boasting 13 generations of distilling heritage, it makes a perfect addition to our existing range of quality artisanal spirits,” he said.

“We see a huge opportunity to grow this brand in the UK market as a great-tasting, quality liquid at a very accessible price point, and look forward to working alongside Premium Distillers to make this happen.”

Premium Distillers is a wholly owned subsidiary of the United Beverages Group, one of the biggest importers and distributors of alcohol in Poland.

Previously it had been the Polish arm of French beverage group Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits.

Its other owned brands include the Polish vodka-based liqueurs Rosolis and Polonaise, as well as ready-to-drink brand Impress.