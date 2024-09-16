Indian single malt whisky brand Indri has secured a listing in Tesco.

The brand’s non-chill filtered single malt Trini has landed in an initial 79 stores (rsp: £45/70cl).

The whisky is produced at Piccadilly Distillery in the village of Indri, in the north Indian state of Haryana.

It is made from six-row barley cultivated in the state of Rajasthan, and matured in ex-bourbon, French wine, and PX sherry casks.

This imparted a “fruity, sweet, and nutty flavour profile” to the liquid, according to the brand.

Tesco’s decision to list Trini reflected its “commitment to offering a diverse range of products appealing to an increasingly varied demographic of shoppers”, said UK distributor Mangrove Global.

Indian whisky was “anything but niche”, said Mangrove’s world whisky portfolio curator Stef Holt.

“It is much beloved domestically and is now winning over whisky enthusiasts worldwide,” she added.

The buying team at Tesco was committed to “championing a truly diverse whisky range, and one that features premium varieties and isn’t just driven by price”, according to Mangrove channel director Helen Barugh.

“This directly responds to what we know consumers want: better quality spirits, new varieties to try, and a good selection of world whiskies at the heart of that,” she added.