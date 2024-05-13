Galipette Cidre is to launch its 2.2% abv French cidre doux in the UK.

The “bright and vibrantly golden” Galipette Doux will land on Ocado (rsp: £2.20/330ml) next month.

Promising a “toffee aroma and lovely fruity flavour”, the cider would provide “an excellent choice for consumers who look to savour the essence of French cidre without higher alcohol levels”, said Galipette Cidre co-founder Ilkka Soini.

“Mid-strength drinks, particularly in the beer category, are becoming more popular, but mid-strength cider remains niche with little tradition in most markets,” Soini explained. “An exception is France, where the traditional cidre doux is a staple in both the cultural and culinary scenes, and has been part of the French cider tradition throughout its history.”

Cidre doux is made using the traditional wild fermentation method of keeving. This process, Soini said, helped bring out “the natural sweetness and aromatic qualities of the apples”.

“We believe cidre doux can be incredibly versatile. It’s a fantastic standalone refreshment, perfect for sipping on a warm day or as an aperitivo,” he added.

“We have seen a great demand for artisanal ciders from our customers at Ocado, introducing Galipette,” said Richard Bunting, beer and cider buying manager at Ocado. “We are excited to launch the latest addition to the range, Galipette Doux. At 2.2% abv this cider brings a delicious option to the growing low & no segment with zero sacrifice on taste or quality whilst supporting moderation.”

Galipette is distributed in the UK by Drty Drinks and its ciders are also stocked in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.