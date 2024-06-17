Canned cocktail brand Moth is to roll out a £250k out-of-home push across major UK cities.

The ‘Take us with you’ campaign, kicking off for four weeks from 17 June, would highlight “the versatility and transportability of Moth across a variety of summer occasions”, the brand said.

Billboards will appear across 450 key sites – including a 350-site TfL takeover, plus locations across central London, Manchester and Brighton.

There will also be a UK-wide digital and social media push.

The campaign comes with Moth having sealed grocery listings in three new retailers in recent weeks. Cans of Margarita, Espresso Martini, Mojito, Piña Colada, French 75 and Aperitivo Spritz landed in Asda stores earlier this month.

Margarita and Aperitivo Spritz have also rolled into Co-op, while Morrisons has listed Margarita and Piña Colada.

“Following on from our success in both Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, we’re also delighted to be launching into three more UK supermarkets – Asda, Co-op and Morrisons – so it’s even easier for consumers to pick up the most delicious cocktails in a can,” said Moth co-founder Sam Hunt.

Launched by Hunt and Rob Wallis in early 2021, Moth has in the past year grown sales 97.8% to £9.9m [NIQ 52 we 24 April 2024]. It makes a range of 10 canned cocktails using spirits produced by award-winning distillers.