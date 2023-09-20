Pernod Ricard looks to be gearing up to introduce a new product from its Ballantine’s blended scotch whisky brand.

Allied Domecq Spirits & Wine, the company purchased by Pernod Ricard when it acquired the Ballantine’s brand in 2005, has applied to trademark the name ‘Ballantine’s Sunshine’ with the Intellectual Property Office.

The application was made under class 33, covering alcoholic beverages excluding beers.

Scant detail on what the innovation might look like was made available. Pernod Ricard’s scotch whisky arm Chivas Brothers declined to comment on the trademark activity.

Ballantine’s line-up comprises its flagship Ballantine’s Finest, the 20% abv Ballantine’s Light, and a lime-peel infused Ballantine’s Brasil spirit drink, as well as several age-statement variants. Only the Finest expression is available in UK grocery.

The brand is the second biggest scotch globally according to figures from the Scotch Whisky Association, selling 9.2 million nine-litre cases in 2022.

Most of the brand’s sales come from outside of the UK, however, and it did not feature in The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands 2023 report.

In 2021 Pernod Ricard introduced a lower-abv, flavoured whisky expression from its Jameson brand.

Jameson Orange was the third largest contributor to sales growth globally for the company in 2022, helping push the Jameson brand past the 10 million nine-litre case mark for the first time.

In February, Pernod Ricard’s CEO Alexandre Ricard said the extension was introducing new shoppers to the brand, revealing one in two consumers were new to the Jameson franchise.

“The reality is that consumers absolutely want to see brands experiment with new flavours, new propositions,” he said. “And then they like them or they don’t. In Jameson Orange’s case, they absolutely do.

“It’s doing precisely what it was designed to do,” he added.