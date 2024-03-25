Female-fronted tequila brand Pimentae has secured a nationwide listing with Waitrose.

Three ready-to-drink cans from the brand have rolled into 271 of the retailer’s stores (rsp: £4.15/145ml).

They are: Spicy Margarita, Tommy’s Margarita and Cucumber Margarita.

The 14.5% abv trio would “elevate any occasion in the comfort of one’s home”, according to Pimentae.

They were “100% natural, vegan, and gluten-free” and came packaged in cans that were fully recyclable, the brand added.

“We are thrilled to partner with Waitrose to bring Pimentae to even more homes across the nation,” said Alice Parmiter, co-founder of Pimentae. “Our mission is to offer premium, artisanal cocktails that embody the essence of luxury and convenience, and we are so excited to introduce our unique blends to Waitrose customers.”

Pimentae, founded in 2021 by Parmiter and Wynter Karo, was launched with a mission to make tequila more accessible to shoppers.

As well as its range of RTD cocktails, it also produces pre-mixed tequila cocktails in 50cl bottles.

Its drinks are also stocked with retailers including Amazon, Selfridges and Master of Malt.

The listing comes as retailers continue to give space to both tequila and ready-to-drink cocktails. In January, Tesco became the first UK supermarket to stock Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

Earlier this month, SHS-owned soft drinks brand Bottlegreen revealed a trio of vodka-based RTDs in collaboration with Edwards 1902. They are to hit Sainsbury’s and Morrisons stores from next month.