Retailers are hoping for a bumper weekend of booze sales, with the finals of both UEFA Euro 2024 and the Wimbledon tennis tournament set to take place this coming Saturday and Sunday (13 and 14 July).

With England defeating the Netherlands to reach the finals of the men’s European football championship in Germany, the mults have stepped up to offer an array of promotions in a bid to woo thirsty punters.

Mix ‘n’ match beer offers

Asda is offering a mix ‘n’ match beer offer on multipacks including 12-packs of Stella Artois and San Miguel, and 10-packs of Desperados.

The two multipacks for £20 deal offered savings of up to £4, and brought the price of a bottle of beer down to as little as £1.20, the retailer said.

It is also offering 24 packs of Budweiser for £12, down from the regular price of £18.

Shoppers in England and Wales can get two beer multipacks for £22 in Sainsbury’s, with 15-packs of Heineken, eight-packs of Guinness and 12-packs of Camden Hells lager among those included in the promotion.

Loyalty card offers

Tesco, meanwhile, is offering Clubcard promotions on 18-packs of San Miguel and Stella Artois, and 12-packs of Birra Moretti. They’re available for £10, £14 and £12 respectively.

The retailer is also offering Clubcard discounts on spirits including one-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire Gin, Smirnoff Red Label Vodka and JJ Whitley Artisanal Vodka.

Twelve-packs of Birra Moretti are also on offer in Waitrose, down from £18.50 to £13.50. The upmarket retailer has also slashed prices on alcohol-free beer and cider, knocking £1 off the price of four-packs of Lucky Saint’s AF Hazy IPA (now £5), 75p off four-packs of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% (now £4.50) and 20% off four-packs of Kopparberg AF Strawberry & Lime (now £2.96).

Should England bring home the trophy on Sunday night, shoppers can celebrate in style with a bottle of Champagne Lanson Le Black Creation from Sainsbury’s, which has been reduced to £33 from £43.

For those on a tighter budget, Co-op is offering members bottles of its Irresistible Fairtrade Tilimuqui Sparkling and Irresistible Prosecco for £6.50 (down from £9.50 and £7.50 respectively).

Wimbledon tipples

For punters hoping to kick back and watch the Wimbledon women’s final on Saturday or men’s final on Sunday, Asda is offering one-litre bottles of Pimm’s for £13. Shoppers with a Nectar card or Clubcard, however, can get the same bottle for just £10 in Sainsbury’s and Tesco respectively.

Aldi’s Austin Summer Punch is also on promotion until 14 July, down from £7.99 to £6.69. The discounter is also offering its Aperini Superiore for £6.49, a price it said was a 62% saving on the £17 rsp of Aperol Aperitivo.

Wine promotions are also widespread across the mults. Asda is running a four for three deal on its new Pica Pica canned wine range, while Sainsbury’s is offering a buy three, get 25% off promotion across its Taste the Difference wine range until 16 July.

Tesco, meanwhile, has Clubcard promotions on Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75 (was £8, now £7), First Cape Special Cuvee Sauvignon (was £7, now £6), Barefoot Pinot Grigio (was £8, now £7) and Barefoot Merlot (was £8, now £7).

Lidl is not offering any specific drinks promotions, but is offering shoppers £5 off a £30 shop using the code FINAL5 in the Lidl Plus app.

M&S said it was not planning any new drinks promotions for this weekend. Morrisons did not respond to requests for comment.

Unsettled weather forecast

Rob Hallworth, insight lead for beer at NIQ, said England’s progress could provide a boost to retailers, but warned a variable weather forecast could soften sales.

“Variable weather has persisted throughout the Euros tournament, with convenience food and drink sales uplifts not matching those of previous tournaments,” he said. “But with England through to the finals now we could expect a more positive outcome as supporters across the country rally.

“However, the weather is forecast to be mixed this weekend, which may soften the boost to sales.”