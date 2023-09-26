Small Beer Co has launched its first ever stout and a charity initiative to support clean-up efforts of the River Thames.

The lower alcohol brewer has committed 5% of the revenues from the beer to In The Drink, a not-for-profit community interest company that works to reduce plastic pollution caused by riverside bars and restaurants.

To mark the launch of the 2.5% abv stout, the B Corp-certified brewer is also leading a public clean-up of the River Thames on 21 October at Bermondsey beach.

The beer will launch exclusively via the Small Beer website on 2 October with an rsp of £15 for six 330ml cans.

Drinkers would be “contributing to a cleaner and healthier Thames” with every can bought, Small Beer founder James Grundy said.

Paul Hyman, founder of In The Drink, described working with Small Beer as “a fantastic natural partnership”.

“We’re both so heavily focused around improving sustainability measures in the drinks industry,” he added.

Small Beer Co was founded in 2017 by Grundy and Felix James, who met working at Sipsmith Distillery.

Its range comprises of brews below 2.8% abv including a lager, an organic IPA and a session pale. It’s beers are stocked in Waitrose and on Ocado.

The brewery donates 1% of its revenue each year to Horniman Museum in South London, its ‘1% For the Planet’ partner.