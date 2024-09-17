Diageo has unveiled a new pack design for Smirnoff Ice backed by a £1m marketing campaign.

The 4% abv ready-to-drink line from Smirnoff – which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary – is also rolling out in single-can format for the first time (rsp: £1.99/250ml).

The new single-can RTD format would help Smirnoff “connect with customers who seek both convenience and quality”, Diageo said.

The rebrand and new format launch will be supported by a digital marketing campaign and sampling activities from this month.

The £1m push would seek to “reconnect Smirnoff Ice with loyal customers and attract new shoppers to the brand”.

“We are very excited to be giving Smirnoff Ice the fresh new look it deserves,” said Jessica Lace, head of marketing for Smirnoff at Diageo GB. “The modern makeover brings a vibrant energy to the product and celebrates the citrus flavour notes that people know and love.”

Sales of Smirnoff Ice have slid by 2.6% to £24.6m, on volumes down 4.5% [NIQ 52 w/e 21 April 2024].