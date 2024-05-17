Tanqueray has become the latest brand to unveil a lower-abv ‘spirit drink’.

A 30% abv Tanqueray Paradiso (rsp: £20/70cl) is to roll out into retailers including Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda from this month.

The gin-based spirit drink combined Tanqueray’s London Dry gin with “with the flavours of guava and hints of lemongrass”, Tanqueray said.

Pale rose in colour and featuring a mosaic bottle design inspired by Brazil’s Copacabana beach, the bottle would “stand out on shelves”, it added.

Citing CGA data, Tanqueray said the limited-edition variant would tap into the popularity of gin and gin-based spirit drinks, which were consumed by more than 11 million adults.

Tanqueray Paradiso could be enjoyed with soda or tonic water, or “as the perfect base for a range of at-home serves”, it added.

“With the taste of guava and lemongrass infused in every bottle, Tanqueray Paradiso is the perfect spirit drink for those looking to elevate their summer serves at home,” said Charlotte Gibbon, category marketing director for gin at Tanqueray owner Diageo.

This is not the first time Diageo has rolled out a lower-strength, flavoured ‘spirit drink’ on one of its brands.

In January, it added Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, another 30% abv serve. Legally, the product cannot be called a vodka in the UK and EU as it is less than 37.5% abv.

Its Captain Morgan Original Spiced variant, meanwhile, has always been marketed as a “rum-based spirit” as it has an abv of 35%.